Yubico Delivers Passwordless Login for Enterprise Authentication on Windows 10 Devices

Yubico — a provider of hardware authentication security keys — has announced that the new Security Key by Yubico supporting FIDO2, will be supported in Windows 10 devices and Microsoft Azure Active Directory (Azure AD).

The feature is currently in limited preview for Microsoft Technology Adoption Program (TAP) customers.

This means that organizations will soon have the option to enable employees and customers to sign in to an Azure AD joined device with no password, simply by using the Security Key by Yubico to get single sign-on to all Azure AD based applications and services.

Yubico is demonstrating the power of passwordless login with the Security Key by Yubico and Windows systems at this week’s RSA Conference 2018, booth #S2241.

“Microsoft’s FIDO2 implementation using the Security Key by Yubico is just the beginning of a passwordless world; there are no limits as to where this technology can take us,” said Stina Ehrensvard, CEO and Founder, Yubico. “Passwords have been an age-old pain point for both individuals and organizations, and now, we have developed a unified open standard that can finally solve the problem at scale.”