YP, Verve to Deliver Mobile-Display Offering for National Brands and Agencies

MMW learned today that YP is teaming up with Verve, a location-powered mobile marketing platform, to power its Enhanced Mobile Targeting offering.

With the latest industry data from eMarketer revealing that consumers spend over 3 hours on mobile devices daily, researching products and services, among other things, this week’s news comes at an opportune time for marketers everywhere.

We’re told that YP’s monthly digital audience is made up of 55 million ready-to-buy consumers, and more than half are mobile (as consumers spend more time on their smartphones).

Under the agreement just announced, YP will offer a mobile-display product for national brands that leverages YP’s 1st party search intent data and layers it with Verve’s proprietary audience segments.

This combination provides unique access to YP’s users, who are more likely to make a purchase after searching. According to comScore, 74 percent of YP users make a purchase compared to 68 percent of all searchers.

“With millions of users, YP is committed to connecting local businesses with consumers wherever they are, on whatever device or medium they’re using,” said Jared Rowe, Chief Executive Officer at YP. “We rely on industry-leading partners like Verve to help us expand our reach beyond our owned and operated channels. This agreement allows us to focus on our large consumer audience while delivering even more value to our clients.”