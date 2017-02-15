YouAppi Expands OneRun Platform

This week, MAW was first to report that YouAppi, a leading mobile growth marketing platform for premium mobile brands, announced it has expanded its OneRun Platform to now include Re-engagement.

According to data from YouAppi’s initial re-engagement campaigns, between 20-40% of inactive users re-engaged with their apps, which is greater than standard industry re-engagement rates.

In a release to media expanding on the news, the company revealed that most apps lose a majority of their users on the day they are installed.

“That’s why YouAppi’s OneRun platform, since the company’s founding in 2011, was developed to find profitable users based on Post-Install Events, and not to merely deliver installs,” the release notes. “Therefore, the company’s machine learning technology is well-suited to finding the inactive users who downloaded an app and who today are most likely to re-engage.”

YouAppi’s OneRun Platform begins app re-engagement by analyzing the Post-Install Event patterns of an app’s current high value and most active users to determine the relevant segments to target. The higher lifetime value users are allocated a higher priority within the targeting algorithms.

“In 2012, when most mobile user acquisition solutions were focused on installs, we built YouAppi’s technology around Post-Install Events which enable finding future users with a high lifetime value based on the usage patterns of existing high value users,” said Moshe Vaknin, CEO & co-founder, YouAppi. “Today, we already have a platform with technology that was purpose-built for app re-engagement, making this offering a natural extension of the technology platform we’ve been building since 2012.”