yellowHEAD Takes Aim at Wasted Mobile Ad Spend

yellowHEAD, a leading provider of holistic mobile marketing solutions that include paid user acquisition (UA), app store optimization (ASO) and search engine optimization (SEO), is rolling out its proprietary technology Alison, which uses machine learning to enable advertisers to predict revenue opportunities.

Engineered by top university math professors in close cooperation with yellowHEAD’s campaign managers, we’re told that the unique technology builds itself on precise analysis based on millions of historical data points.

Alison examines over 70 parameters of campaign performance, identifies trends in real time and draws actionable conclusions using an advanced machine learning model. With a broad range of clients and products, as well as cross-platform and full funnel insights from large-budget campaigns across various ad platforms (including Facebook, Google and more), Alison is already delivering impressive results by predicting campaign performance for companies like Playtika, Zynga, Gett, Liveperson, Scientific Games and more.

“Since we’ve been working on Caesars Casino with Alison and the yellowHEAD team, we’ve seen a 27% increase in ROAS from our User Acquisition campaigns,” says Eyal Argon, Marketing Relations Director at Playtika.

