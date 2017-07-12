Xplore, Microsoft Accelerate IoT Solutions

On Tuesday, MMW learned that Xplore Technologies Corp. — the so-called “Rugged Tablet Authority” — has joined Microsoft Azure Certified for Internet of Things (IoT).

The move, we’re told, helps to ensure that customers get IoT solutions up and running quickly with hardware and software that has been pre-tested and verified to work with Microsoft Azure IoT services.

Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT allows businesses to reach customers where they are, working with an ecosystem of devices and platforms, allowing for faster time to production.

By certifying four of the company’s popular rugged tablets, Xplore is “accelerating and simplifying the integration of rugged mobility solutions into today’s industrial manufacturing and field applications.”

“With the increased connectivity and digitalization occurring across industries, the need for rugged mobility is only increasing. Xplore has always built our rugged tablets with customers’ interoperability requirements in mind. They’re meant to stay in the field for 3-5 years minimum. As such, we ensure our mobile computing platforms can connect to a host of operational technologies and specialty peripherals,” said John Graff, vice president of marketing for Xplore. “Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT validates Xplore’s ability to jumpstart customers’ IoT projects with pre-tested device and operating system combinations. We not only decrease the usual customization and work required by other devices to achieve compatibility, but we accelerate customers’ efficiency gains and overall mobility ROI when they deploy an Xplore Windows tablet.”