Xaxis Taps Bob Walczak As New EVP of Global Products

Xaxis, the market’s largest programmatic media and technology platform, announced ahead of the weekend that it has named Bob Walczak as executive vice president of global products.

Walczak previously served as global CEO of Light Reaction, a performance advertising business that is part of Xaxis.

“In this role, he grew and refined Light Reaction’s proprietary pay-for-performance product and technology offerings and successfully launched them into 31 markets across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific,” reads a provided statement.

As EVP, global products, Walczak will lead a new team, including product management, global partnerships and supply, focused on developing outcome-based media solutions that leverage Xaxis’ unique data, technology and supply assets to deliver measurable results to brands. The new Global Products unit will work across Xaxis and all its specialist brands, Triad Retail Media, Light Reaction and plista, tapping a broad range of expertise to bring the next generation of programmatic advertising products to market.

Walczak will also coordinate Xaxis’ Global Products team efforts with GroupM’s [m]PLATFORM to derive specific competitive advantage from [m]PLATFORM’s scale and resources.

“Bob has built Light Reaction into a powerful offering for Xaxis, enabling advertisers to drive real outcomes such as sales, subscriptions and other meaningful customer engagement with limited upfront risk,” said Xaxis global president Nicolas Bidon. “His experience launching and scaling world-class media solutions makes him an ideal choice to head the Global Products team as we continue to advance our lead in delivering measurable, outcome-based programmatic advertising solutions.”