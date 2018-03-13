The World’s First AI Financial Advisor to be Showcased at SXSW

MMW has learned today that Pefin has been nominated and selected as a finalist in the interactive innovation category under New Economy, which honors those redefining the exchange of goods and services, from the sharing economy, to virtual currency, to micro-finance, to mobile-device-payment systems, and beyond.

If you’re not familiar, SXSW was founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas and is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries.

Pefin’s proprietary technology helps users navigate the important decisions that impact their long-term financial well-being — from buying a house to starting a new job to saving for a child and retirement. It also provides personalized, actionable investment strategies that are tied to specific financial plans. Pefin’s patent-pending AI platform provides the same level of intelligent guidance as a human advisor at 1/20th of the cost and is powered by over 2 million data points assuring that information is real-time. All of this for the cost of a few cups of coffee. Founder, Ramya Joseph, CEO, Catherine Flax and CTO, Jay Gopalakrishnan will be attending the festival and available to answer questions and provide demonstrations.

Pefin’s goal is to inform attendees at SXSW on how to help people live their best financial life, regardless of age, gender, income, wealth, financial expertise or past mistakes.

To learn more, click here.