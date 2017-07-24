And The Winner Is… Salesforce Marketing Cloud Claims ROI Award

Salesforce Marketing Cloud isn’t holding a statue and thanking the little people, but the platform is taking top honors once again.

And it all comes as a result of Nucleus Research Technology ROI Award winner Amplify Credit Union replacing a decentralized marketing system with a cloud-based marketing solution from Salesforce Marketing Cloud.

“This has enabled the company to increase the productivity and effectiveness of marketing, optimized advertising expenses and driven revenue growth,” a provided report explains.

A member-owned financial cooperative, Amplify Credit Union maintains eight branch locations across Texas serving personal banking and savings, wealth management, commercial banking and lending, and auto, personal and real estate loans. The credit union sought to continue its mission of serve the best interest of its member stakeholders by integrating a number of decentralized solutions with data stored across 80 different systems.

“Amplify identified an obvious problem with how their sales and marketing processes were encountering significant time management inefficiencies when retrieving and evaluating data. Salesforce Marketing Cloud was able to continue to provide a high security solution and add an additional conduit to the broad offerings for marketing, sales, CRM, advertising and mobile functionality while removing existing bottlenecks,” said Moira Smalley, analyst at Nucleus Research.

Nucleus Research analysts perform an independent ROI assessment calculating the actual business benefits and ROI achieved by the project.

Each submission is reviewed and evaluated by the Nucleus Research analyst team and the winners are chosen based on the ROI achieved.

For more information about the winners, click here.