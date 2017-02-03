Which Mobile Tech Market is Poised for Surprisingly Big Gains?

According to a new report from ABI Research, there’s good reason for big growth in the mhealth wearables space.

Based on the data provided, these devices boost patient healthcare both inside and outside of hospital settings.

“A surge in healthcare patient monitoring wearables will soon help reduce readmission risks and better prevent the occurrence of serious medical traumas, alleviating growing performance pressures on healthcare services,” the report summary explains.



ABI Research forecasts the patient monitoring wearable market, which includes remote and on-site devices, will grow from 8 million shipments in 2016 to 33 million in 2021.

Device types are diverse and include staples like blood pressure monitors, continuous glucose monitors, and pulse oximeters, as well as newer devices like Fatigue Science’s fatigue monitoring wearable.

“While previously professional-grade patient monitoring largely limited itself to a doctor’s rounds, new wearables allow medical professionals to remotely and continuously monitor patients in the hospital and beyond,” says Stephanie Lawrence, Research Analyst at ABI Research. “The devices send real-time alerts regarding any condition deteriorations or fluctuations, in effect reducing response times to potentially life-threatening changes and saving the healthcare system resources in the long term.”