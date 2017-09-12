Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Chooses Adopts New Mobile Technology Solutions

Scientific Games Corporation has just announced an agreement to upgrade the suite of casino management system products and devices at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

Additionally, MMW can confirm that the Company will deploy its SG Universe product suite on Westgate Resorts’ mobile and online platforms.

From Monday’s official word:

Westgate Las Vegas is operated by Paragon Gaming and features a 95,000 square foot casino floor with 670 slot machines and 17 tables. Scientific Games will upgrade the ACSC slot operating system and TableView table management system, as well as install its advanced Business Intelligence application, which will enable Westgate Las Vegas to gather and analyze valuable player and operations data.

Scientific Games will also install marketing enhancements including the Elite Bonusing Suite, a group of applications that will allow Westgate Las Vegas to interact with and reward players at the point of play via Scientific Games’ iVIEW and iVIEW Display Manager on-device messaging technology.

“We went through a very comprehensive review of the various suppliers in the marketplace and determined that Scientific Games continues to be the best fit for our business,” said Mark Waltrip, Chief Operating Officer of Westgate Resorts. “Not only was this decision based on our current Scientific Games systems’ history of superior performance and reliability, but Scientific Games also offers incredible, overlapping opportunities for our other business segments at Westgate Resorts.”