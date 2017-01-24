Websites Depot to Host Next Google Partners Connect Event

Leading Los Angeles Web Agency Websites Depot will be hosting the next Google Partners Connect event on February 8 at its Sunset Boulevard headquarters in Silver Lake.

According to details shared with MMW, the event is a free educational workshop and is open to all members of the public who RSVP before the event.

Attendees will learn about “some of the inner-mechanisms of Google and the latest digital marketing trends.”

Jeff Montgomery and Kevin Cho of Google Marketing Solutions will be two main keynote speakers transmitting live into the Websites Depot offices.

The event is especially-tailored to key decision makers and marketing representatives of businesses. Key topics covered will be pinpoint-targeting of new customers based on where they spend the most time online as well as management of multi-device and multi-platform advertising campaigns. Businesses can gain valuable insight into how to drive at key decision points among their customer base.

Montgomery, Director of Mid-Market Sales at Google, will take participants through new trends in the evolving mobile landscape. As there has been a shift towards mobile devices and new online platforms, Montgomery will share insight into how get found and get contacted during micro-moments when consumers choose to seek out a product or service.

For more information, or to make a press inquiry, you can call (323) 912-1105 or e-mail contact@websitesdepot.com.