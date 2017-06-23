Are Websites That Collect Visitors’ Email Addresses Too Risky to Trust?

Over 50% of websites collect visitors’ email addresses, creating the possibility of privacy breaches.

That's the opening salvo in a new report announcement from Clutch.

According to the findings of the latest survey conducted by Clutch, website visitors’ email addresses are most commonly collected (57%), followed by names (47%), and locations (45%).

Although this information can provide valuable insights for businesses, inconsistent security measures may increase the risk to visitors’ privacy. Industry leaders point out that email addresses present the greatest security risk to consumers.

“When data is correlated over multiple web services, whether that is a Gmail account, a bank account, or a password retrieval from Facebook, it’s done through the email address,” said Idan Udi Edry, CEO of Trustifi, a company specializing in email transaction data security and privacy. “The combination of an email address and a name is enough [for a hacker] to start the reconnaissance on someone as a user.”

