Webconsultas Signs Exclusive Partnership with H Code Media

MMW learned this week that H Code Media, a leader in digital advertising for the US-Hispanic market, inked a new exclusive partnership with Webconsultas, the world’s leading health and wellness online portal among Spanish-speaking readers.

The terms of this exclusive deal gives H Code the opportunity to solely represent 100 percent of Webconsultas’s digital display inventory, rich media, video, and custom content solutions in the US market.

Parker Morse, CEO of H Code Media, voiced enthusiasm for the partnership in a formal media release.

“Webconsultas has excelled at creating very high demand content to engage with US-Hispanics around Health, Beauty, and Wellness and provides authentic and relevant audiences that advertisers want to be connected to in order to highlight their brands’ intrinsic values,” Morse explains.

“As H Code Media continues to expand into multiple content areas, this partnership reinforces the Company’s position in the Health, Beauty, and Wellness verticals and also showcases the high-quality, direct publisher relationships that we have within our advertising inventory,” added Pablo Rivera, VP of Publisher Development at H Code Media. “Webconsultas will give our clients a premium showcase for their ads focused on health and wellness using rich creative developed by our award-winning creative team to connect with US-Hispanics that crave authentic content targeting this audience’s unique health interests, wellness needs and beauty regimens.”

This partnership underscores how H Code Media provides a differentiated and unique ad inventory in market to enhance its current offering. Similar to its recently announced partnership with Futbol Sites (FSN), a top digital sports media group in Latin America, this new relationship will enable H Code to bring to market exclusive branded content to previously unreached audience segments specifically US-Hispanic women.

To learn more about H Code Media, click here.