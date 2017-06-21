Wearables Giant Hopes to Shoot and Score in the NBA

Our sister site MHW reported Tuesday that The Minnesota Timberwolves, as part of a series of summer announcements highlighting a new era for the organization, have formalized a new three-year partnership with Fitbit, a leading global wearables brand.

According to a provided statement, Fitbit is now the “Official Wearable” and “Official Sleep Tracker” of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Minnesota Lynx and Iowa Wolves in a partnership that extends to the court, arena, back-office and fans.

In short, Fitbit will provide access to devices to all three teams, including business and basketball staffs, offering personalized insights that can be used to gain a competitive advantage and improve performance throughout the organization.



Fitbit’s logo will appear on Timberwolves player uniforms beginning with the 2017-18 season as the team’s jersey patch partner, as well as on the Iowa Wolves jerseys.

“With many synergies between our two organizations, Fitbit is the ideal partner for our first ever jersey patch,” said Timberwolves & Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “As a business, we are taking a fresh look at technology and innovation, and partnering with a company that also values the importance of data and analytics will serve us both well in the years to come. We look forward to working with Fitbit towards the common goal of improving organizational performance and serving the health and wellness of our communities.”