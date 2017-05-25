Is The War on Global Digital Ad Fraud Winnable?

According to the findings of an eye opening new report, advertisers are making gains in the war against bot fraud.

They do, however, still face challenges in combating this ongoing threat to accountability in the digital advertising ecosystem.

That’s the key takeaway in a new study from the ANA (Association of National Advertisers) and White Ops.

The third annual Bot Baseline Report revealed that the economic losses due to bot fraud are estimated to reach $6.5 billion globally in 2017.

This is down 10 percent from the $7.2 billion reported in last year’s study. The fraud decline is particularly impressive considering that it occurred when digital advertising spending is expected to increase by 10 percent or more. The study is based on an analysis of 49 ANA members’ digital advertising activity between October 2016 and January 2017.

“Marketers worldwide are successfully adopting strategies and tactics to fight digital ad fraud,” said ANA CEO Bob Liodice. “This is a powerful indicator that the war on digital ad fraud is winnable for those who establish proper controls and protocols. And that is exceptionally good news for the advertising, marketing, and media communities worldwide.”

To check out the report in full, click here.