Vpon Touts Enhancement on Mobile Advertising Platform

MMW learned today that Asia’s leading big data ad technology company, Vpon Big Data Group, is launching its collaboration with multiple hero media and app partners, including New York Times (Simplified Chinese version), Camera360, Qunar, Youdao, Skyyer, OpenRice, Movie Express, and more, to further broaden and deepen the premium and vertical coverage of Vpon’s award-winning mobile advertising platform*.

With the dedication to providing a transparent and healthy digital advertising environment for its advertisers, Vpon has augmented the premium coverage by collaborating with prestigious platforms and initiating the strategic partnerships with travel-related media to advance Vpon’s cross-border marketing solutions in terms of data collection and audience targeting implementation.

What’s more, a provided statement explains, by assembling the quality media across Asia, Vpon provides a flexibility for advertisers to go beyond the geographic boundary, and to plan their marketing strategy in a regional level, rather than a local perspective.

Arthur Chan, APAC General Manager at Vpon Big Data Group said: “The enhancement on Vpon’s inventory enables advertisers to reach their target audience precisely through the quality media. These collaborations have built on top of Vpon’s strong foundation of Data Management Platform, which allows the platform to enrich audience profiles and behavioral data to the next level. The partnership can surely actualize the power of data and implement precise audience targeting through the Demand-side Platform (DSP) and Private Marketplace (PMP), helping Asia’s advertisers to drive transactions.”