Vpon Releases 2017 H1 APAC Mobile Advertising Statistics & Trends Report

On Friday, Vpon Big Data Group — Asia’s leading big data ad technology company — shared with MMW the findings of its 2017 H1 APAC Mobile Advertising Statistics and Trends report.

The report in question reveals the mobile behavior analysis of domestic tourists in Japan.

“Through these mobile data, advertisers can target potential tourists for promotion. Moreover, the report also explores the mobile behavior of Greater China tourists in Thailand and South Korea, and shows an overview of the latest Asia Pacific mobile programmatic advertising market,” the summary explains.

All told, Japan’s tourism industry is booming. Although Greater China tourists contribute a big growth momentum, the Japanese domestic tourists are still the mainstay to support the industry, the report authors explain.

According to the statistics of the Japan Tourism Agency, the domestic tourism expenditure accounts for 80% of the total, and still rising. In view of this, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the mobile behavior of domestic tourists in Japan on the behavior pattern on planning their trips.

“Data drives transactions so that big data is the weapon to enhance competitiveness for all industries,” says Victor Wu, CEO at Vpon Big Data Group. “With that being said, big data allows brands to gain a comprehensive understanding on customer behavior through mobile and to predict the trend. To gain such customer insights into tourists from Japan and even entire APAC region, Vpon has long strived to build the biggest Asian tourist’s mobile behavior database in the market through the continuous accumulation, consolidation, and data analysis over the years. Moreover, given the fact that the nature of data is interconnected, Vpon helps brands intersect and analyze the tourists’ data through multiple dimensions in order to discover the underlying information and mobile behavior on a deeper level.”

