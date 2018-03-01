Virtualitics Scores Millions in Funding To Unlock Big Data Insights For Global Companies

MMW learned Wednesday that Virtualitics — a breakthrough pioneer in next generation big data visualization and analytics — has closed a $7 million Series B round of equity funding led by Centricus, a global investment platform, and participated by existing investor the Venture Reality Fund (‘The VR Fund’) and other private investors.

The investment brings Virtualitics’ total funding to in excess of $11 million in support of its mission to make big data more useful and effective for all enterprises.

Virtualitics technology has been implemented by several major global Fortune 500 businesses across multiple industry sectors, including consumer goods, healthcare, energy and finance.

Michael Amori, Virtualitics Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, commented: “With this funding, we will enter the next phase of Virtualitics’ development and continue to unlock the potential of big data through the power of virtual reality, augmented reality and artificial intelligence. We’ve started enabling some of the world’s leading companies to harness transformative insights that provide real competitive advantage for their businesses, and we will continue to onboard customers throughout the course of the year.”

Ciro Donalek, CTO and Co-Founder, added: “Turning big and complex data into useful insights requires new ways to analyze and interact with it. We’ve solved for this by coupling AI with immersive environments. Moreover, business intelligence platforms need to be 3D and collaborative by design in order to help companies gain a deeper level of understanding in the stories being told by the raw data. This is how we’re approaching big data and helping evolve the next generation of data analytics and intelligence platforms.”

For more information about the Virtualitics solutions, visit www.virtualitics.com.