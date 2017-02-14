Virgin Mobile Gets Back to the Business of Advertising

This week, Virgin Mobile unveiled its latest move as part of an extensive UK relaunch of the iconic brand.

According to a report from the respected brand, a new marketing campaign launched today will see Virgin Mobile back on TV screens for the first time in eight years.

Virgin Mobile also recently launched its 4G service with free WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Data Rollover and a new five year full Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) deal with BT, a media announcement reads.

The new campaign coincides with the tenth anniversary since Virgin Group founder Richard Branson launched parent company Virgin Media in February 2007 to create the UK’s first ‘quad play’ provider offering ultrafast broadband, mobile, home phone and TV. The multi-million pound campaign includes digital, social, press and out of home advertising, the TV advert will air on Saturday 11 February during ITV’s Ninja Warriors.

Directed by Ernest Desumbila, the creative powerhouse behind the highly acclaimed Adidas “There Will Be Haters” advert, the campaign centres on a series of striking phone cases using fast-paced and bold imagery carrying phrases like ‘WhatsApp like a demon’, ‘data doggy bags’ and ‘be a monthly plan player’ to highlight the main benefits of Virgin Mobile’s game changing 4G offer.

Peter Kelly, Managing Director of Virgin Mobile, said: “This is a big moment for Virgin Mobile and a fitting tribute to our history as pioneer in the UK mobile market.