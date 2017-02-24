Video Increasingly Important for Brands in the Mobile Space

Two new reports shed light on the growing importance of video in the mobile space.

Looking at Q4 2016 data, Positive Mobile found that mobile video ads now account for 17% of the spend, which is up 5% from earlier in 2016.

The report, highlighted in full this week by BizReport, discovered the top categories for mobile video are CPG, with a 35% share, retail with a 17% share, and Telecom with a 10% share.

Furthermore, Sahi Stein, CEO & founder of Positive Mobile commented, “From local car dealer and retail ads to ads for congressional candidates leading up to Election Day, we’ve seen exponential growth in location-based mobile video ads.”

Meanwhile, a Cisco’s Visual Networking Index Global Mobile Data Trends report predicted mobile data traffic is expected to account for 20% of IP traffic and that 12 billion mobile devices will be in service by 2021.

Video is expected to have the highest growth, representing a predicted 76% of all mobile traffic by 2021.

Vice President of Service Provider Marketing at Cisco, Doug Webster, remarked “As a result, broader and more extensive architectural transformations involving programmability and automation will also be needed to support the capabilities 5G enables, and to address not just today’s demands but also the extensive possibilities on the horizon.”