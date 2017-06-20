Verve Touts Strengthening of Hyper-Targeted Audience Segmentation

Big news from Verve this week. The global powerhouse in location powered mobile marketing has just announced its acquisition of German push marketing specialists matchinguu GmbH.

The purchase, we’re told, accelerates the company’s expansion across international markets.

The matchinguu GmbH proximity based push and in app notification product will be integrated into the Verve Velocity platform, thereby enabling Verve’s clients to reach new European audiences with enhanced mobile advertising experiences aligned to the unique needs and expectations of consumers in the EU.

As Verve expands further into markets across the globe, it is keen to continually enhance its offering with new mobile advertising products that bring brands and publishers closer to the consumer in a more useful and relevant way, especially in stores and at other physical locations.

“The acquisition came naturally, thanks to the complementary technologies and both parties having similar missions: enabling great storytelling through location-powered data,” said Ian James , General Manager International at Verve. “We are opening the doors to Germany’s foremost push technology; working together will make our offering even stronger for our clients and bring Verve firmly into the heart of Europe . Consumers demand relevance and engagement that is as seamless as possible and this acquisition will empower us to deliver this more than ever.”