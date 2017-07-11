Verve Bolsters Hyper-Targeted Audience Segmentation

Verve, a global leader in location-powered mobile marketing, confirmed to MMW today its acquisition of German push marketing specialists matchinguu GmbH.

The move, we’re told, should accelerate the company’s expansion across international markets.

The matchinguu GmbH proximity-based push and in-app notification product will be integrated into the Verve Velocity platform, thereby enabling Verve’s clients to reach new European audiences with enhanced mobile advertising experiences aligned to the unique needs and expectations of consumers in the EU.

“The acquisition came naturally, thanks to the complementary technologies and both parties having similar missions: enabling great storytelling through location-powered data,” said Ian James, General Manager International at Verve. “We are opening the doors to Germany’s foremost push technology; working together will make our offering even stronger for our clients and bring Verve firmly into the heart of Europe. Consumers demand relevance and engagement that is as seamless as possible and this acquisition will empower us to deliver this more than ever.”

