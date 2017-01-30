Verto Analytics Rolls Out Smart Poll for Marketers

Ahead of the weekend, MMW was briefed by the team at Verto Analytics, a consumer-centric measurement company, about the launch of Smart Poll — a first-of-its-kind product to combine survey research and passive cross-device metering.

How does it work?

Smart Poll correlates surveys with digital behavioral data collected through passive metering from the Verto Smart Panel, an opt-in panel of global consumers, offering the ability to compare what consumers do with what they say.

“This combination of traditional market research and modern measurement technology offers brands, research companies, consulting agencies and publishers a clear picture of how consumers’ opinions and decisions correlate with their actual behavior.

The product is available for Verto’s U.S. and UK customers now.

We’re told that Smart Poll has already been deployed and beta tested with brands including Breath UK, Universal Music, and YuMe among others.

“Whether you’re a brand, retailer or an app publisher, nothing is more critical than understanding exactly when, why and how your target consumers engage with your products and services and those of your competitors,” said Hannu Verkasalo, CEO of Verto Analytics. “That understanding comes through analyzing the cross-device behavior, demographics, intent, lifestyle and values of your target audience. With Smart Poll, that is exactly what you will get – razor sharp insights that you can turn into consumer actions.”