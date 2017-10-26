Vertebrae Launches Mobile Web AR Advertising Suite

Vertebrae, the native ad platform for augmented and virtual reality and 360 video, just announced the release of its new mobile Web AR advertising suite.

Vertebrae is showcasing the new capabilities via a partnership with Lionsgate to market the upcoming October release of ‘Jigsaw,’ the newest film in the ‘Saw’ series. It’s the first-ever AR movie promotion via Apple’s iPhone Safari mobile Web browser.

Vertebrae’s AR ad units work across mobile Web via Chrome and Safari browsers giving advertisers instant scale to reach hundreds of millions people across the globe.

Vertebrae’s expanded augmented reality offering currently features five mobile Web AR ad templates — Virtual Try On (like Ray Ban), Dynamic Experience Mask (Jigsaw), Interior World View (inside 360 imge/video), Interactive 3D Object, a Portal, and swipeable static branded filters — with plans for several more.

“We see so much room for growth with the limitless scale the mobile Web has to offer, and we are creating the AR advertising templates through which the industry will take shape,” said Vince Cacace, founder and CEO at Vertebrae. “As we execute more campaigns in verticals like automotive, retail and more, we’ll have an ever-expanding rolodex of mobile Web AR templates for advertisers to choose from.”