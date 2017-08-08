Verizon Ups the Ante with New Rewards Program

The folks at Verizon have long envisioned a rewards program that’s simple, personalized and gives you real value and experiences.

“We think you deserve the best – the best network, the best customer service and rewards you really, really want,” the nation’s leading carrier explains. “That’s why there’s Verizon Up, a new rewards program that is breaking the mold with once-in-a-lifetime experiences, VIP tickets to events and everyday rewards. This is our way of saying thank you to our customers.”

“We spent a lot of time speaking to customers who were telling us they were frustrated with existing reward programs on the market,” said Diego Scotti, Chief Marketing Officer at Verizon. “They didn’t want to spend time tracking or accumulating thousands of points in exchange for trivial items. They wanted rewards that have real value and were rooted in experiences,” said Scotti. “That’s how Verizon Up came to life, it’s digital only, simple to use, rewards are constant and relevant, and it connects you with brands and access to experiences you know and love.”

In short, Verizon Up is simple — earn rewards by just paying your monthly bill. For every $300 spent on your Verizon Wireless bill, earn one credit that can be redeemed for rewards and experiences.

One credit equals one reward, super simple. Each credit allows for instant gratification which means as soon as you earn it, you can use it. Every month there are six new customized rewards to choose from. Customers can select exciting rewards from a variety of partners.

