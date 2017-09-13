Verizon Publishes Third Annual State of the Market: IoT Report

Verizon has just unveiled its third annual State of the Market: IoT Report that explores the business value of IoT through original and third party research, and highlights examples of how organizations are using IoT for diverse applications in healthcare such as tracking drug shipments from factory to pharmacy to prevent counterfeit drugs, theft, and product damage, an emailed statement confirms.

Highlights from the report summary shared include the following:

Healthcare saw a 11% boost in IoT network connections between 2016 and 2017;

The number of connected devices rose 31% in 2017 to 8.4 billion devices, spanning all industries;

Regulatory compliance remains a driving force in enterprise IoT adoption, especially with the USA Drug Supply Chain Security Act and its implications on drug supply transparency and safety for customers

Want to know more? Check out the full report here.