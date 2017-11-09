Vendasta Touts Improvement of Social Marketing Product

Vendasta, a leading platform for selling digital solutions to local businesses, is now unveiling a fresh new design for their Social Marketing product.

These new design improvements feature a “more simple, easy to use, and mobile-friendly Social Marketing experience,” we’re told.

Social Marketing has the same functionality as always, now with new added features and functionality, including:

New user interface—simple & intuitive navigation

Mobile friendly—use on-the-go and on any device

New social platform integrations—Google Posts via Google My Business

“Vendasta’s Social Marketing gives agencies the power to provide social media management services to clients under their own brand,” a provided statement reads. “Social Marketing’s flexible service models allow agencies to collaborate with their clients on any level. Agencies can manage their social accounts together, do it all for them, or let their clients do it all themselves. Additionally, with Vendasta’s Concierge tool, agencies will be able to manage all of their clients’ social accounts effortlessly from one place.”

