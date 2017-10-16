Valassis: Precise Targeting is Key to Holiday Marketing Success

Intelligent media delivery company Valassis is out with a new report.

The company is offering marketers an opportunity to learn best practices to break through the noise and engage with shoppers this holiday season as consumer planning is under way.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), researching the perfect gift is an essential step along the path to purchase, with 54 percent of consumers beginning their research in October or earlier. Additionally, RetailMeNot survey data reveals 45 percent plan to start shopping before Nov. 1. Nearly 80 percent of retailers indicate they will begin holiday marketing efforts earlier this year.

To get into the consideration set, brands should engage consumers with relevant deals across channels. An integrated approach will be critical, as recent Valassis research reveals that 41 percent of value-seeking consumers use an equal mix of print and digital coupons.

“Marketers, both manufacturers and retailers alike, realize the holiday season will make or break their success for the year,” said Curtis Tingle, Chief Marketing Officer, Valassis. “The key to success lies in activating the right consumers with precise targeting – knowing the right audiences to engage with, the right offers to serve up and when and where to strike. Brands and retailers can break through the holiday noise by using online and offline data to step up their targeting game and win this shopping season.”

According to the media release provided, to engage the right consumers with meaningful messaging this holiday season:

Consider both past purchases and current intent – Reach shoppers in the market for clothing, electronics, toys, gifts, games and more utilizing insight about their previous purchase habits. Begin messaging in advance of the holiday season with specific offers and suggestions for gift giving.

Understand your audience – Reach consumers based on their interests, online media consumption, frequency in visiting specific retailers and demographics.

Embrace the power of proximity – Leverage real-time location to reach consumers within the vicinity of your stores and establishments. This is key for small businesses to tap into local shoppers and drive last-minute purchases with limited-time offers.

Tap geo-location data – Message known, qualified consumers who live, work or travel near your location or that of competitors, which can help when promoting Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

To learn more and check out Valassis online, click here.