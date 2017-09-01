Education and social media are now inextricably linked. That much is true again this week, based on an announcement shared with MMW on Thursday.

“In response to the increasing need for today’s students to acquire skills and fluency in social media, Utah Valley University, in partnership with NUVI, will open the NUVI Social Media Command Center — a new facility on UVU’s Orem campus that provides students with engaged learning experiences and hands-on training in a professional environment,” a provided statement reads.

The ribbon cutting took place earlier this week at the Losee Center.

“Social media has become an integral part of the modern workplace,” said UVU Vice President of University Relations Cameron Martin. “These are some of the most essential skills our students can learn to prepare for a 24/7, always-connected world. We’re proud to provide this important resource for our students’ success.”

The SMCC is located adjacent to UVU’s University Marketing & Communications offices to allow interaction between students and professional staff.

“Using the NUVI Social Media Command Center will allow students, faculty, and staff to have access to cutting-edge technology,” said NUVI Chairman and CEO Keith Nellesen. “Organizations all over the world are using NUVI to better engage with their customers, gather unsolicited feedback, manage crisis situations, and make product improvements.”