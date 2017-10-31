USA Today Network Unites Local and National Brands

USA TODAY NETWORK today announced this week a network-wide brand refresh to visually unify all of its local properties and USA TODAY, with a fresh look.

We’re told that the new design is derived from the iconic USA TODAY brand, with a unique look for each local brand which connects to their community.

While aiming to become the daily destination for those seeking meaningful connections within their communities, USA TODAY NETWORK comprises more than 100 brands including USA TODAY, local news brands, Reviewed.com, For The Win, and Grateful Ventures.

The revised designs reflect the organization’s “passion for visual storytelling and provide a seamless experience for its more than 110 million readers across all platforms (online, mobile web, apps and print) for all news brands within the USA TODAY NETWORK.”

“Since launching the USA TODAY NETWORK in 2015, we have brought together our brands in innovative ways with a unique local-to-national approach to news and storytelling and through our unified operations. Today, we are furthering our commitment by bringing the network together visually to showcase our reach to our readers, advertisers, and partners,” said Andy Yost, Chief Marketing Officer, USA TODAY NETWORK and Gannett.