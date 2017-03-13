Upstream Demonstrated at MWC 2017 How Operators Can Capture the Digital Opportunity in Emerging Markets

Press Release: Upstream, the leading mobile commerce platform in high growth markets, successfully completed yet another year at GSMA’s Mobile World Congress (MWC), held February 27th – March 2nd, 2017, in Barcelona.

Over 20 Upstream delegates were present from the company’s 10 regional hubs across Latin America, Africa, Middle East and South East Asia, conducting more than 60 meetings with existing and prospective mobile operator clients and partners that focus on high-growth regions.

This year, Upstream further enhanced its presence at the show with a new stand design, at a new location, which attracted a significant number of professionals from the mobile industry to meet with the team and find out about the future of m-commerce in emerging markets. Company executives also held meetings with key analysts and journalists, helping expand Upstream’s presence beyond the halls of MWC.

MWC was also the event chosen by Upstream to announce two new mobile utility products, Truesafe and KidzProtect, in partnership with award winning global security provider Bitdefender. These two powerful mobile utility products are now available to Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to further enrich the services they offer to their customers.

During the four-day event, Upstream showcased its rich portfolio of digital service offerings. These include mobile security and antivirus services, cloud storage solutions, celebrity apps, microinsurance and language learning services, as well as gaming portals, app stores, mobile infotainment and award-winning mobile marketing campaigns, all designed for high growth market MNOs to engage emerging market consumers, regardless of their mobile device and internet connectivity capabilities.

Upstream also previewed high-level findings around a new consumer survey it commissioned and undertook in early 2017, with leading technology research and advisory firm Ovum. The research uncovers consumer attitudes to digital services over mobile across five emerging markets, revealing the significant opportunity for mobile operators to unleash consumer monetization, while guarding the customer experience, by leveraging their unique assets in emerging markets.

Speaking at MWC in Barcelona, Kostas Kastanis, Head of Strategy, Upstream, commented: “Mobile World Congress is a key event on Upstream’s calendar as it allows us to not only showcase our operator offerings, but is also a valuable place to meet prospective clients and partners, analysts and journalists. In those meetings, we shared how our core unparalleled capabilities in customer acquisition, billing and subscription management help more than 60 mobile network operators to offer valuable, affordable and relevant digital services to the next three billion emerging market consumers over mobile. More than ever, mobile operators and digital services brands alike are partnering with Upstream to capitalize on the $70 billion digital opportunity in emerging markets.”

MWC 2017 was another record-breaking year, with over 108,000 attendees from 208 countries and territories. Over 2,300 companies participated in the exhibition, which spanned nine halls and 11 outdoor spaces at Fira Gran Via. The conference featured 322 speakers from consumer brands, mobile organizations, mobile operators and industries touched by the mobile market, including advertising, banking, health, NGOs, entertainment and education.

Mobile World Congress 2018 will take place on 26 February 2018 – March 1st 2018 and Upstream will be back again with a significant corporate presence to share key insights as to how Upstream can help mobile network operators accelerate m-commerce in emerging markets, monetizing the next three billion consumers in these high growth regions, while guarding the customer experience.