Upinion Expands Research Capabilities with Facebook Messenger Integration

There’s a new feature MMW has learned about from Upinion that helps brands easily connect with their audience to gain “powerful ongoing insights.”

Upinion has just introduced integration with Facebook Messenger.

“The new feature comes as an enhancement to the research platform that focuses on facilitating market research through chat messaging,” an emailed statement reads. “Previously Upinion enabled brands to have ongoing survey conversations with their customers, employees and stakeholders on the Upinion Messenger app. This feature signals the company’s belief that mobile chat messaging is the future of market research.”

If you’re not familiar with the platform, here’s what we can tell you:

Upinion seamlessly integrates questions into Facebook Messenger. It allows clients to invite anyone to a conversation right on their Facebook page; minimizing barriers to respondents and maximizing on Facebook followers. It includes easy brand customization, quick deployment with a multi-device interface and the power of analytics.

“There are more than 1.2 billion users on Facebook Messenger. It’s where people have conversations with friends and family on a daily basis. Chances are, you will find your next AHA moment there,” said Mo Ouass, co-founder of Upinion. “We saw this as an opportunity to help our clients engage with their respondents in their natural social habitat to find ongoing authentic insights for everyday decision making. We believe that the Upinion Facebook Messenger integration, coupled with the Upinion research platform, will provide companies with a significant competitive advantage.”

