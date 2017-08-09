Unity Tapped By Zynga for Exclusive Mobile Game Rewarded Advertising Partner

Unity Technologies, touted as the largest global development platform for creating 2D, 3D, VR and AR games, announced Tuesday that it will exclusively power Zynga Inc.’s mobile game rewarded advertising.

We’re told that the partnership gives Zynga access to Unity’s world class advertising platform, which serves more than 25 billion ad requests per month to more than 1 billion unique users around the world.

All Zynga mobile games running rewarded advertising will be included in the partnership, demonstrating the value of moving the mobile in-app ad marketplace from a mediation of multiple software development kits (SDK’s) to a unified auction of all demand sources to drive optimal revenue.

The deal accelerates Unity’s strategy of using auction over waterfall mediation, a provided statement reads.

“The partnership with Zynga provides Unity advertisers with access to the most engaged players in mobile games, within some of the highest production quality IP in the space. We are thrilled to represent Zynga exclusively and partner with them in driving the ecosystem of rewarded advertising, a format 81% of all mobile game players prefer,” said Julie Shumaker, Vice President, Business Development of Advertising, Unity Technologies. “Taking this player-centric approach translates to advertiser value, giving brands a full screen, opt-in engagement with the highest view completion rates in mobile. When you add in our first party analytics platform, we are confident Unity is the platform of performance in mobile advertising.”