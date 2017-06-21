Why the Unbreakable Bond Between Desktop and Mobile is Powering the Industry

The lines between desktop and mobile gaming have gradually been blurred over the last decade and things don’t look as though they’re going to stop anytime soon. In fact, when you break it down, it’s this synergy between desktop and mobile gaming that’s actually driving the industry forward.

According to the latest report by Newzoo, the global gaming market is projected to be worth $108.9 billion by the close of 2017 and $128.5 billion by 2020. Looking at the specifics of the report, mobile and tablet gaming are the main reasons for the industry’s projected growth. Although PC download and instant play games have seen decreases in year on year revenue, mobile and tablet games have increased by 22 percent and 11.4 percent respectively.

Cross-Channel Compatible Casinos Are the Norm

A prime example of this flow back-and-forth between desktop and mobile games is casino gaming. An industry worth $47.1 billion on its own, online casino gaming has multiple examples of operators using technology to create seamless links between its desktop and mobile games. Technically known as Omni-channel technology, online casinos now offer one service across multiple platforms.

An example of this is the Guts.com online casino with mobile games. Regardless of whether a player joins via their desktop or platform, Guts has one product that works in either setting. Essentially, because the operator’s platform has been designed to scale up and down according to the user’s screen size, it means everything from its games to its deposit options are available on desktop and mobile.

This free-flowing dynamic has helped to make online casino gaming more accessible and this, in turn, has helped contribute to the industry’s recent growth.

eSports Embracing Mobile Madness

Another example of desktop gaming flowing across to mobile devices and propelling the industry as a whole forward is the recent move by Tencent. The internet value added services provider has unveiled a plan to make eSports an even bigger presence in China and its mobile gaming interests will be part of its strategy. On top of stakes in Riot Games and Activision Blizzard, Tencent own 84 percent of mobile developer Supercell.

Using this interest as well as its influence in other gaming arenas, Tencent wants to capitalize on the growing interest in eSports and create a $14 billion industry in China. Beyond Tencent’s Chinese expansion, eSports distributors such as Skillz are starting to turn desktop games into mobile endeavors. According to a recent report by CNBC, Skillz has partnered with Capcom subsidiary Beeline Interactive to bring Street Fighter to its platform.

“Big game publishers haven’t been building eSports content for mobile devices. This is a pivotal moment in the industry, where one of the biggest competitive games is being built for mobile,” Skillz CEO Andrew Paradise told CNBC.

The Secret is Synergy

What we’re essentially seeing is a growth in mobile gaming, but not necessarily at the expense of desktop. Although mobile gaming has grown while PC gaming has seen a decline, it’s a case of one needing the other at this point. Whether it’s cross-platform compatibility prominent in the online casino industry or mobile companies taking inspiration from desktop classics, there’s a clear synergy between to the two mediums.

This is something that’s clearly going to continue over the coming years as the industry as a whole continues to grow and gamers demand more flexibility at all times and with all devices.