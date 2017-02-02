Unacast Puts Privacy Program ‘Front and Center’

On Thursday, MMW learned that Unacast — the world’s largest network of proximity data and the creators of the Real World Graph — is continuing to expand its New York team.

Jarno Vanto and Tom Navin have been appointed to the roles of Chief Privacy Officer and VP of Product, respectively.

The new hires come as Unacast experiences growing market demand for its double-deterministic proximity data from the marketing industry as the company focuses on building products that scale and support the growing location ecosystem.

“With Jarno and Tom in these two newly created roles, we’re enhancing our privacy and product capabilities, allowing us to continue growing our platform of proximity data and build scalable products designed with privacy at its core,” says Thomas Walle, CEO and co-founder of Unacast. “The recent announcements are a testament to Unacast’s commitment to continue protecting and respecting data privacy.”

Walle continued, “Since inception, Unacast has worked with top tier privacy and data professionals. We work tirelessly and support all our partners who contribute such data to make sure we collect, use, and disclose the proximity data in compliance with applicable privacy laws and industry privacy standards. As the world’s largest aggregator of proximity data, we support, educate, and empower the ecosystem to continually improve privacy efforts, a key driver for the growth of proximity technologies.”

Unacast has also hired more account managers and product marketers to the meet “the increased market demand during the last few months.”