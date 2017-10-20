Unacast Continues to Attract Top Location, Proximity Data Leaders

Unacast, the world’s leading platform of location and proximity data and the creators of the Real World Graph, announced ahead of the weekend the addition of three new positions to help strengthen the company’s data partnerships team and focus on brands direct and Fortune 500 brands.

The new hires include Ariyo Noibi and John Patrick Smith to the Data Partnerships team and Brigid Fitzgerald to the position of Senior Director of Sales. Noibi comes from PlaceIQ, Smith from Cuebiq, and Fitzgerald from Oracle’s BlueKai—all prominent companies in the location and data space.

Noibi will support Unacast’s data acquisition and partner management efforts to support new and existing products. At PlaceIQ, he helped grow their location data acquisition program through direct publisher partnerships. Prior to PlaceIQ, Ariyo worked at Bloomberg as an Equity Analyst.

“The Real World Graph is becoming more sophisticated every month, and we continue to invest in new data sources to understand how people and places are connected,” said Thomas Walle, CEO & Co-founder at Unacast. “Brigid, Ariyo, and John all have very unique domain expertise and I’m beyond excited to have them on our team to help us build the Real World Graph of tomorrow—as more companies will require quality location and proximity data at scale to power data modelling, retargeting, attribution and monetization.”

We’re told that Smith will be responsible for fostering deeper relationships with current partners and the establishment of potential new data partnerships.

Lastly, Fitzgerald was one of the early employees at BlueKai (acquired by Oracle) and “pivotal” to their success according to the founder Omar Tawakol. She will join us as Sales Director, focusing on the brands direct channel, which she built at BlueKai/Oracle.

To learn more about the company and all of its latest news, check out Unacast here.