UberMedia Touts Vista for a ‘Complete Diagnostic View’ of Your Business

UberMedia, provider of quality mobile data solutions, has just added a critical new component to its mobile location product line with the launch of Vista — a suite of diagnostic intelligence tools for businesses to evaluate their strengths and weaknesses through the lens of real-world foot traffic analysis, shopping patterns, and customer insights.

Vista, we’re told, is designed to help even the most sophisticated marketers understand foot traffic market share, competitive cross shopping, and which retail locations feed consumers to their stores.

Vista also provides an in-depth view into retail site selection through optimal shopping and trade area mapping for each unique store location, including population density analysis, retail chain co-tenancy analysis, and store cannibalization modeling.

“Vista introduces one of the most comprehensive analytics suites currently available, capable of synthesizing mobile behavioral data for a deeper understanding of geo-spatial data intelligence across retailers, shopping malls, automotive, travel, restaurants, and other industries,” said Gladys Kong, CEO of UberMedia. “Clients can visualize customer insights using mobile behavioral data, demographics, and in-store dwell time. Vista enables a full panorama of their business performance.”

