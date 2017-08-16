The Trust Icon That’s Even More Valuable for Your Mobile Customers

The following is a guest contributed post from Andrew Schydlowsky, CEO of TrackStreet, an Internet brand protection platform.

Imagine: A woman in a café performs a web search on her smartphone for one of your products. A pay-per-click ad at the top of the search-results page, featuring a prominent product image, catches her eye — so she clicks on it. Her first instinct when she hits the sales page is that everything looks fine: the price, the color options, etc.

There’s just one problem: The customer does not recognize this eCommerce site.

So she drags her finger across the screen in all directions, hoping to find a few reassuring trust icons — those little logos indicating the site has earned independent certification for ethical business practices, data security, high-quality customer support, etc. But she can’t find any. Now the customer has three concerns:

Is this an established, reputable retailer I can trust with my credit card? Is this an authentic product from the manufacturer — and not a knockoff? Is this company even an authorized reseller of the manufacturer’s product line?

Unable to answer these questions and allay her concerns about the transaction, the woman closes the sales page without buying.

Trust icons boost eCommerce sales

If you’re thinking the scenario I just described is a rare occurrence, consider that a study reported in Forbes found that more than 60% of online shoppers say they’ve abandoned a purchase at least once because they didn’t see any trust icons on the site.

Also, when Econsultancy asked consumers how they would decide whether or not to trust a retail site they didn’t know, the top answer — from 48% of respondents — was to see if the site displayed “trustmarks” (or trust icons) to reassure shoppers.

And finally, when Mapp Digital surveyed almost 2,000 consumers about the factors preventing them from making purchases on their mobile devices, more than a third (35.2%) cited security concerns.

Clearly, trust icons can have a material effect on your sales and revenue across all of your eCommerce channels.

But, I would argue, these little logos become particularly valuable when your customers are shopping for your products using their mobile devices.

Why trust icons are even more valuable for mobile customers

Consider the story being told by those three statistics I discussed above. Consumers want and even expect to see trust icons on every eCommerce site. They’ll even abandon a purchase if they don’t find the right trust icons there. And — this data point is key — they’re still less comfortable with the security of buying products using their phone or tablet.

When a consumer finds your product’s sales page on his mobile device, you have less screen real estate to establish trust than you would if the same consumer had reached that page on his desktop monitor at home or at the office.

Which means that third-party verification of your trustworthiness is even more important with your mobile customers.

Of course, the fact that your mobile commerce pages provide less screen space raises another important question: How do you prioritize the right trust icons to include?

Which trust icons should you use in a mobile commerce environment?

The conundrum in a mobile commerce environment is that because customers are accessing your site on a small screen, you have less physical space to establish trust. At the same time, however, if you clutter your screen with too many trust icons, you’ll have even less real estate to actually sell your products.

And there are many trust icons you could be displaying:

– Internet security

– Better Business Bureau accreditation

– Credit card security

– Data privacy

– Customer support awards

– Established shipping partners

– Verified authorized dealer

Although every company will have its own unique priorities here, I would suggest that a couple of these trust icons should always top your list.

An icon certifying secure transactions

Remember, the reason cited by 35% of survey respondents for not making an online purchase through their mobile devices was a concern about security.

If this is a factor stopping 35% of your customers from completing a purchase from their phones or tablets, wouldn’t it be worth your effort to have your eCommerce site certified by a McAfee or a Verisign — and then display their trust icon prominently?

A “verified authorized dealer” icon

As I pointed out in the case of the hypothetical customer who abandoned a sales page on her phone, among the concerns she had with the unfamiliar website were that the company might not be one of the manufacturer’s legitimate resellers, and that the product might therefore be a fake.

This is why I would argue that including a “verified authorized dealer” badge on your eCommerce pages can be hugely beneficial. If your customer can tell immediately that your site has indeed earned an official endorsement from the manufacturer, this tells your customer a lot of important information — all positive.

A “verified authorized dealer” icon signals that your company meets the business-practice and service-quality standards of the manufacturer. It signals that your company will honor the manufacturer’s demands regarding returns, warranties and customer support. And, ultimately, it signals that yours is a company they can trust.

If you are a retailer looking to increase customer trust — and sales — I’d highly recommend asking your manufacturers to create Authorized Dealer trust icons that you can display.

And if you’re a manufacturer or brand that doesn’t yet have a trust icon supporting your Authorized Dealer program or a plan for issuing them to the right resellers, I’d highly recommend developing these valuable assets — or working with an Internet brand protection partner that can help you create, monitor and enforce the program.