Tru Optik, Lotame Partner to Enable Global Connected TV Audience Targeting

Tru Optik, an audience measurement and data management platform compatible with Connected TV (CTV), has just announced a global partnership with Lotame, an independent data management platform (DMP) and data exchange.

Through the partnership, we’re told that advertisers and publishers can access Lotame’s global, first-party data and audience segments to create targeted over-the-top (OTT) and CTV campaigns around the world – including the United States, Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Latin America.

Lotame’s audience segments are available through Tru Optik’s OTT Marketing Cloud.

“The integration of Lotame’s audience segments into our Marketing Cloud allows us to expand our geographic reach by providing advertisers and agencies with global data for OTT campaign targeting,” said Andre Swanston, CEO of Tru Optik. “Partnering with one of the largest and most trusted data management platforms validates the robust platform we have built to activate and measure OTT campaigns across all screens. It also provides advertisers that currently use Lotame’s segments for desktop and mobile audience targeting an analogous solution for OTT to extend their audience buys across Connected TV.”

According to the official word on the matter, OTT is already a mainstream TV viewing option in the U.S., with more than 70 percent household penetration, and is experiencing rapid growth internationally. Global OTT ad revenues are forecast to reach $51 billion by 2020 according to Digital TV Research.