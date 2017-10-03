TripleLift, TabMo Team to Fuel the Growth of Native on Mobile

TripleLift, the industry’s largest comscore ranked native advertising company, announced this week a strategic partnership with TabMo, the first mobile creative DSP for video, display and native advertising, to advance their mobile native offering.

From the official word emailed to MMW:

Partnering with TabMo allows TripleLift to offer high-quality mobile native inventory that enables brands to seamlessly extend their programmatic advertising reach. The partnership is in line with industry trends in mobile, with mobile advertising accounting for 63.3% of digital and 24.3% of total media ad spending worldwide in 2017, according to eMarketer.

In order to make native in-feed advertising scalable across mobile, TripleLift’s technology bundles four creative elements image, URL, headline/caption, and logo into thousands of unique ads that blend with the content of any publisher’s page.

Native advertising is especially well suited for mobile, since mobile native placements provide more premium and larger inventory opportunities compared to traditional mobile advertising.

This new alliance provides marketers with access to billions of monthly impressions across thousands of programmatic mobile websites and apps.

“TabMo’s sustained mobile presence in Europe aligns very well with TripleLift’s global growth and their 2017 expansion into the U.S. market.” said Tom Anderson, Head of Mobile at TripleLift. “As mobile and native continue to dominate digital advertising, TripleLift looks to partner with mobile first creative DSP’s like TabMo that are committed to native advertising.”