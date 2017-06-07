Triad Retail Media Enters New Digital Advertising Market

Triad Retail Media, a global powerhouse in digital retail media, confirms to MMW that it is entering into Mexico with a new office led by ad-industry executive Eduardo Picazo.

This strategic move comes at a time when digital ad spending is expected to increase 25 percent to $1.46 billion in Mexico in 2017, according to eMarketer.

Capitalizing on one of the largest advertising markets in the region, Triad Retail Media’s expanded footprint will help it deliver measureable value to even more retailers and brands seeking to convert online and mobile shoppers.

“Triad’s ability to deliver outcome-driven programs based on high-impact, tech-enabled marketing and content services is extremely impressive, as is its world-class team, innovative product solutions and global client roster. I’m looking forward to working in collaboration with local and global teams to accelerate new business and drive quality client results.”

If you’re not familiar, Triad Retail Media executes digital media and monetization programs on behalf of some of the world’s largest retailers.