Tremor Video Names Doug Campbell as Chief Strategy Officer

Tremor Video, a leading video monetization software company, announced this week that Doug Campbell has joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer.

We’re told that Mr. Campbell will report to Chief Executive Officer Mark Zagorski.

With over 25 years of experience in growing profitable digital businesses, Mr. Campbell is responsible for identifying, evaluating and implementing new strategic opportunities that align with Tremor Video’s business objectives and growth initiatives. Mr. Campbell will also be responsible for leading acquisitions, growth and strategy development across the company’s business.

Most recently, Campbell was a Senior Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development at Nielsen.

“I am delighted to welcome Doug to the Tremor Video team,” says Mark Zagorski, CEO of Tremor Video. “This is an exciting time for our company as we pursue our future as a fully programmatic pure play video Supply Side Platform. Doug’s success in creating value at his previous companies gives me confidence that he will play a similar role at Tremor Video, especially as the markets shift to OTT and CTV and we direct our energies and focus towards that dynamic future.”

To learn more about Tremor Video, click here.