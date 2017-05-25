Treasure Data and Eyeota Announce Partnership

Eyeota, a worldwide powerhouse in audience data, and Treasure Data, a leading customer data platform, have partnered to bring Eyeota’s audience data segments to more clients around the globe.

With the integration of Eyeota data into Treasure Data’s customer data platform, brands can leverage the combined power of first- and third-party data to amplify their campaigns.

As marketers and advertisers look to differentiate themselves and deliver personalized ads and content, innovative programmatic solutions will play a major role in their success.

Hiro Yoshikawa, CEO of Treasure Data, is optimistic about the pairing.

“Today’s marketers face the surmounting challenge of producing relevant and engaging content for the right audiences at the right time. Without a clear understanding of their behaviors, preferences and purchase intent, it can be difficult to draw their attention,” Yoshikawa says. “Treasure Data’s capabilities to collect, unify and act on first-party data, enriched by Eyeota’s 3.5 billion unique profiles, will empower marketers to improve their targeting and deliver superior customer experience. We are thrilled to work with Eyeota in this capacity.”

We’re told that the relationship will continue to help global brands delight their customers at scale in North America and the rest of the world.