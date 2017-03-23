The Trade Desk Infographic: March Madness Fan Stats

With March Madness in full swing and fan brackets filled out, the time has come for marketers to shift into high gear and capitalize on the wealth of opportunities surrounding college basketball’s most exciting time of year.

“The more marketers know about today’s consumers—the places they go, the teams they root for, the snacks they munch on—the more closely they can align with the die hard audiences,” say the folks behind the report.

“The Trade Desk uncovered the profiles of march madness fans across the country so that advertisers can build ad campaigns that outscore the competition,” a provided statement explains.

Take a look at a few of the fun stats shared in the infographic below.