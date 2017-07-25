Tozny Launches Data Security Encryption Toolkit For Developers

Chalk it up as a first for Tozny, which has built a secure, privacy-preserving and password-free mobile authentication system.

The company has just announced the launch of InnoVault, a so-called “easy-to-use toolkit allowing developers to embed end-to-end data security encryption capabilities into their websites, apps, or software.”

As a result, developers can now raise the level of their data security and privacy management to National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST) recommended standards – without the need for security expertise, reads a statement provided to MMW.

InnoVault is built on Tozny’s E3DB technology that was developed as part of a 2-year collaborative agreement with NIST. The underlying technology is used by pilot partners under the NIST agreement to secure private data being generated within transit systems, smart buildings, and medical devices. InnoVault packages the E3DB technology for easy use by developers and is available with both free and paid tiers.

“The rise of data breaches exposing sensitive personal data such as passwords, emails, contact information, or location demands a more comprehensive data security than what most mobile and web applications use today,” said Isaac Potoczny-Jones, Founder and CEO of Tozny. “By providing developers with straight forward encryption tools, Tozny is addressing data security at the code level across a broad range of applications, such as registration forms, health records, IoT sensor data, and HR software.”

