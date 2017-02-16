Top Marketers and Strategists Talk Mobile Focused Strategies

MMW learned this week that IAB (Interactive Advertising Bureau) and dmexco are joining forces for the second year in a row to produce a full-day of programming at the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

“The invitation-only event by IAB and dmexco will bring together some of the biggest names in media and marketing,” a provided statement reads, to share insights and guidance on “Surviving in a Mobile-Only Marketplace: Strategies of Top Marketers and Publishers to Connect with Consumers.”

High-level discussions will focus on emerging trends in mobile, including VR, AR, the connected home, and the importance of tapping into AI for smarter marketing.

Brand and agency leaders on the roster include:

Sophie Blum, Vice President of Marketing, Europe, India, Middle East, Africa, P&G

Lisa Donohue, Global President, Starcom Worldwide

Andreas Gall, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Media House

Leonid Sudakov, President of Connected Solutions, Mars Petcare

Dr. Torsten Wingenter, Head of Digital Innovations, Lufthansa Airlines

They will be joined by such senior publishing executives as:

Sacha Berlik, Managing Director, EMEA, The Trade Desk

Paul-Henri Ferrand, Vice President, U.S. Sales and Operations, Google

Ian James, Chief International Officer, Verve

AJ Mathew, Vice President, Research, Kargo

Christina Miller, President, Cartoon Network

Rob Newlan, Head of EMEA Creative Shop, Facebook

Donna Speciale, President, Ad Sales, Turner

“IAB is taking a pole position on mobile marketing at Mobile World Congress—ensuring that leaders on the cutting-edge of mobile advertising share their strategies and tactics for success,” said Anna Bager, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile and Video at IAB. “Marketers, agencies, and publishers all need to transform how they connect with consumers in order to prosper in what will no doubt soon be a mobile-only landscape.”

For those who want to know more, the full agenda is available here.