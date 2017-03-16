TMC and Crossfire Media: The Communications Defining Event of the Future is Here

MMW was privy to some big news today from TMC and Crossfire Media.

The partners have just announced new conference and expo, Communications 20/20 which will be held July 18-20, 2017 at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, Nevada.

This three day event will focus on the next wave of technology and innovations that will transcend the importance of person to person contact, disrupting the future of the entire communications industry, explains a statement emailed to MMW on Wednesday.

Communications 20/20 will provide vital knowledge and insight through unique programming, hands on training, live demos, keynotes, exhibits and networking events.

Communications 20/20 is billed as being an event for individuals and companies entrenched in the traditional communications ecosystem that want to understand how to adapt and profit from the new software defined communications trends that will permeate through all industries and enterprises.

“Communications was once a person-to-person mechanism allowing individuals to collaborate or share information with others. However, over the next decade we will see the largest shift in our lifetime, a software-defined future that will uproot corporations, contact centers, developers and service providers,” said Rich Tehrani, TMC CEO and conference chairman. “Communications 20/20 is dedicated to helping these groups not only understand but harness the next wave of innovations and prevent their competitors from leapfrogging them.”

More information about the freshly announced conference is available here.