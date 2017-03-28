Time’s MNI Targeted Media Leads All U.S. Ad Focus Local Networks

On Monday, Time Inc.’s MNI Targeted Media Inc. — a targeted media strategy, planning and buying company — touted quite an achievement.

The company, we’re told, continues to lead all U.S. ad focus local market networks.

The MNI ad network ranked #1 on comScore’s monthly US multi-platform report for February 2017, marking the third consecutive year for which MNI’s ad network has ranked #1 for the category in each month of the year.

The most recent comScore report shows that MNI reaches nearly 240 million unique visitors each month—95% of the total digital population, significantly more than its two closest competitors, Centro and Gamut Local (at 73% and 69% of the digital population, respectively).

“We are a company with deep roots in both local digital and print targeting, and our MNI ad network continues to demonstrate success for advertisers looking to deliver relevant messaging by market,” said Rob Reif, President of MNI Targeted Media Inc.

“We’re very proud of our network’s performance and our unique ability to provide unparalleled solutions for our clients across categories,” Reif added. “The network includes local media affiliates (TV, newspaper and radio), whose users are the very consumers that Tier 2 auto, insurance and CPG advertisers want to reach with offers and product launches.”