TIME Tells All: Consumers Want More Custom Marketing Content

Two in three consumers have greater trust in custom content than traditional advertising, according to a new study conducted by Time Inc. aimed to understand how audiences respond to and engage with custom content.

“In addition to trust, the study, which garnered insights from over 17,000 GenZ, Millennials and Gen X respondents, reveals that custom content is perceived as thoughtful and provides value,” reads the report summary emailed to MMW.

The study results include the following insights:

90% like the idea of custom content as a way for brands to engage them

89% believe custom content is a great way for brands to break through the clutter

“Our study shows that consumers are very open to custom content as a more relevant, creative and interesting way for brands to connect,” said Chris Hercik, Senior Vice President, Creative + Content, The Foundry @ Time Inc. “At the Foundry, we think of consumers’ needs and desires throughout the design process to create campaigns that are engaging and thought-provoking.”