Time Launches New Video First Brand

On Monday, Time Inc. launched Coinage, a new video-first brand covering personal finance that runs across 22 Time Inc. sites.

According to an emailed status, Coinage will feature 600 short-form videos throughout 2017 to help guide everyday choices consumers make in spending, saving and investing for themselves and their families across all stages of life in a lighthearted and entertaining fashion.

Sponsored by GEICO and one of Time Inc.’s largest video initiatives, Coinage is informed by rich data insights and curated through the wide range of brands and passions in the company’s portfolio, including finance, celebrity, sports, politics, food, fitness and entertainment.

“We are excited to be working with Time Inc. on Coinage. It allows us to be part of an entertaining and practical video series that will resonate with our existing customers as well as new audiences,” said Geoff Troidl, Digital Marketing Senior Manager, GEICO.

Coinage videos, approximately 90 seconds in length, will feature original infographics, in-studio interviews with personalities and experts and other relevant news and information.

“Coinage is an extremely exciting new editorial franchise for us. It showcases both our rapidly expanding video prowess and our ability to leverage the digital scale and reach of our full portfolio,” said Alan Murray, Time Inc. Chief Content Officer. “We are thrilled that GEICO is supporting this new initiative.”

Editorially, Coinage will be led by Kate Santichen, Senior Producer, and Adam Auriemma, Digital Editor of Money. Nearly every Time Inc. brand will contribute content and promotional efforts to the project, including their social media channels, which reach an audience of nearly 250 million.

Watch Coinage’s first videos here: Super Bowl, Credit Score and High-End House Flip.